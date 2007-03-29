Issues of Dual Use and Reviewing Product Coverage of Environmental Goods

Importing "environmental" goods which are also used for other than environmental purposes and ensuring that they represent the most appropriate technology for a particular environmental problem are key concerns to be addressed in the approaches currently being discussed under paragraph 31(iii) of the Doha Agenda. By drawing lessons from experiences with WTO sectoral agreements such as the Agreements on Information Technology (ITA), Trade in Pharmaceutical Products and Trade in Civil Aircraft as well as relevant national schemes, this paper explores possible options to address these two issues.