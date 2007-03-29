Importing "environmental" goods which are also used for other than environmental purposes and ensuring that they represent the most appropriate technology for a particular environmental problem are key concerns to be addressed in the approaches currently being discussed under paragraph 31(iii) of the Doha Agenda. By drawing lessons from experiences with WTO sectoral agreements such as the Agreements on Information Technology (ITA), Trade in Pharmaceutical Products and Trade in Civil Aircraft as well as relevant national schemes, this paper explores possible options to address these two issues.
Issues of Dual Use and Reviewing Product Coverage of Environmental Goods
Working paper
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper6 July 2023
-
30 January 2023
-
29 September 2022
-
-
19 February 2021
-
2 February 2021
-
Working paper22 December 2020
-
Working paper26 October 2020
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023