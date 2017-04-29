Skip to main content
International trade consequences of climate change

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9f446180-en
Authors
Rob Dellink, Hyunjeong Hwang, Elisa Lanzi, Jean Chateau
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dellink, R. et al. (2017), “International trade consequences of climate change”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2017/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9f446180-en.
