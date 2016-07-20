Skip to main content
International Trade and Good Regulatory Practices

Assessing The Trade Impacts of Regulation
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv59hdgtf5-en
Robert Basedow, Céline Kauffmann
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Basedow, R. and C. Kauffmann (2016), “International Trade and Good Regulatory Practices: Assessing The Trade Impacts of Regulation”, OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv59hdgtf5-en.
