Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Institutional Determinants of Worker Flows

A Cross-Country/Cross-Industry Approach
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbqvstc09x-en
Authors
Andrea Bassanini, Andrea Garnero, Pascal Marianna, Sébastien Martin
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bassanini, A. et al. (2010), “Institutional Determinants of Worker Flows: A Cross-Country/Cross-Industry Approach”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 107, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbqvstc09x-en.
Go to top