Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Indicators of Regulatory Management Systems

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/112082475604
Authors
Stephane Jacobzone, Chang - wong Choi, Claire Miguet
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jacobzone, S., C. Choi and C. Miguet (2007), “Indicators of Regulatory Management Systems”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/112082475604.
Go to top