This document sets out a framework for evaluating the implementation of environmental provisions in Regional Trade Agreements. The checklist approach to the evaluation of countries‘ experience of implementation complements the OECD‘s Checklist for Negotiators (2008). Among the issues addressed are institutional arrangements, co-operation, capacity building, public participation, resolution of differences and assessment.
Implementing Regional Trade Agreements with Environmental Provisions
A Framework for Evaluation
Working paper
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper6 July 2023
-
30 January 2023
-
29 September 2022
-
-
19 February 2021
-
2 February 2021
-
Working paper22 December 2020
-
Working paper26 October 2020
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023