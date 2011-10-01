Skip to main content
Implementing Regional Trade Agreements with Environmental Provisions

A Framework for Evaluation
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3n2crpxwk-en
Authors
Peter Gallagher, Ysé Serret
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Gallagher, P. and Y. Serret (2011), “Implementing Regional Trade Agreements with Environmental Provisions: A Framework for Evaluation”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2011/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3n2crpxwk-en.
