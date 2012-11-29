Skip to main content
Helping Displaced Workers Back Into Jobs After a Natural Disaster

Recent Experiences in OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zk8pn2542-en
Authors
Danielle Venn
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Venn, D. (2012), “Helping Displaced Workers Back Into Jobs After a Natural Disaster: Recent Experiences in OECD Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 142, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zk8pn2542-en.
