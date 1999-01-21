Skip to main content
Health Outcomes in OECD Countries

A Framework of Health Indicators for Outcome-Oriented Policymaking
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/513803511413
Melissa Jee, Zeynep Or
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Jee, M. and Z. Or (1999), “Health Outcomes in OECD Countries: A Framework of Health Indicators for Outcome-Oriented Policymaking”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/513803511413.
