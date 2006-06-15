Skip to main content
From Inactivity to Work

The Role of Active Labour Market Policies
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/687686456188
Stéphane Carcillo, David Grubb
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Carcillo, S. and D. Grubb (2006), “From Inactivity to Work: The Role of Active Labour Market Policies”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/687686456188.
