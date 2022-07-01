Environmental impacts of the war in Ukraine and prospects for a green reconstruction

This policy response reviews the impacts of the Russian military aggression on the environment and environmental infrastructure in Ukraine. It also suggests the ways to ensure that the post-war economic development fundamentally transforms Ukraine towards a green and net-zero economy. This policy response is prepared for the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2022 (URC 2022) which will be hosted by Switzerland on 4-5 July 2022 in Lugano. The conference will provide a platform to discuss the Post-war Recovery and Development Plan which is being developed by the Government of Ukraine with OECD support.