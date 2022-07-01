This policy response reviews the impacts of the Russian military aggression on the environment and environmental infrastructure in Ukraine. It also suggests the ways to ensure that the post-war economic development fundamentally transforms Ukraine towards a green and net-zero economy. This policy response is prepared for the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2022 (URC 2022) which will be hosted by Switzerland on 4-5 July 2022 in Lugano. The conference will provide a platform to discuss the Post-war Recovery and Development Plan which is being developed by the Government of Ukraine with OECD support.
Environmental impacts of the war in Ukraine and prospects for a green reconstruction
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Abstract
