Environment and Regional Trade Agreements

Emerging Trends and Policy Drivers
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0v4q45g6h-en
Authors
Clive George
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

George, C. (2014), “Environment and Regional Trade Agreements: Emerging Trends and Policy Drivers”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2014/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0v4q45g6h-en.
