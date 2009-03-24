This document provides a second update on developments in the field of regional trade agreements and environment covering the period late 2007 to December 2008. It complements the 2007 publication “Environment and Regional Trade Agreements”, and the first update presented to the JWPTE in December 2007 (COM/TAD/ENV/JWPTE/RD(2007)40/FINAL). It is based on publicly available information and refers to agreements which have been signed by the Parties, though not all have entered into force yet. It also includes information on recent Trade Promotion Agreements (TPAs) which were not covered by the first study.