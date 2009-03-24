This document provides a second update on developments in the field of regional trade agreements and environment covering the period late 2007 to December 2008. It complements the 2007 publication “Environment and Regional Trade Agreements”, and the first update presented to the JWPTE in December 2007 (COM/TAD/ENV/JWPTE/RD(2007)40/FINAL). It is based on publicly available information and refers to agreements which have been signed by the Parties, though not all have entered into force yet. It also includes information on recent Trade Promotion Agreements (TPAs) which were not covered by the first study.
Environment and Regional Trade Agreements
Developments in 2008
Working paper
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper6 July 2023
-
30 January 2023
-
29 September 2022
-
-
19 February 2021
-
2 February 2021
-
Working paper22 December 2020
-
Working paper26 October 2020
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023