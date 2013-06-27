Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Domestic Incentive Measures for Renewable Energy With Possible Trade Implications

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44srlksr6f-en
Authors
Heymi Bahar, Jagoda Egeland, Ronald Steenblik
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bahar, H., J. Egeland and R. Steenblik (2013), “Domestic Incentive Measures for Renewable Energy With Possible Trade Implications”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2013/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44srlksr6f-en.
Go to top