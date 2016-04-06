Concerns Related to the Internationalisation of State-Owned Enterprises

The rise in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as growing actors in international trade and investment has received renewed attention in recent years, not least due to controversy that has arisen over SOE foreign investments. This has raised the profile of these issues with policy makers and tilted much of the public debate in one direction. Some concerns revolve around the intentions of these companies, or any potential competitive distortions that could be caused by them which would differentiate them from privately-owned enterprises operating under like circumstances. With a view to keeping the trade and investment environment open, this paper draws attention to particular perceptions of concerns or challenges that arise when SOEs internationalise. Although perceptions are not verifiable facts, they reveal important trends that may inform the debate and shape future government policies towards foreign trade and investment by SOEs. The information in the report is primarily drawn from findings emerging from a three-part perception-based OECD survey addressed to public officials responsible for enterprise ownership, competition enforcement, investment regulation and trade policy in addition to departments of government with broader responsibility for the enterprise and competition landscape, and/or cross-border trade and investment regulation.