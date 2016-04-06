Skip to main content
Concerns Related to the Internationalisation of State-Owned Enterprises

Perspectives from regulators, government owners and the broader business community
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0xvx0b223-en
Authors
Sara Sultan Balbuena
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Sultan Balbuena, S. (2016), “Concerns Related to the Internationalisation of State-Owned Enterprises: Perspectives from regulators, government owners and the broader business community”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0xvx0b223-en.
