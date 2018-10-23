Skip to main content
Child poverty in the OECD

Trends, determinants and policies to tackle it
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c69de229-en
Authors
Olivier Thévenon, Thomas Manfredi, Yajna Govind, Ilya Klauzner
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Thévenon, O. et al. (2018), “Child poverty in the OECD: Trends, determinants and policies to tackle it”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 218, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c69de229-en.
