Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Child Labour in Africa

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/582055427126
Authors
Sonia Bhalotra
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Bhalotra, S. (2003), “Child Labour in Africa”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/582055427126.
Go to top