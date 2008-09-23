Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Checklist for Negotiators of Environmental Provisions in Regional Trade Agreements

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/235708858388
Authors
Cristina Tébar Less, Joy A. Kim
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Tébar Less, C. and J. Kim (2008), “Checklist for Negotiators of Environmental Provisions in Regional Trade Agreements”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2008/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/235708858388.
Go to top