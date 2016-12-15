Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Building Regulatory Policy Systems in OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dbb1a18f-en
Authors
Christiane Arndt, Sarah Hermanutz, Céline Kauffmann, Rebecca Schultz
Tags
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Arndt, C. et al. (2016), “Building Regulatory Policy Systems in OECD Countries”, OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dbb1a18f-en.
Go to top