Border Carbon Adjustment and International Trade

A Literature Review
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xn25b386c-en
Madison Condon, Ada Ignaciuk
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Condon, M. and A. Ignaciuk (2013), “Border Carbon Adjustment and International Trade: A Literature Review”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2013/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xn25b386c-en.
