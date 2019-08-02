Skip to main content
Blended Finance Funds and Facilities

2018 Survey Results
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/806991a2-en
Authors
Irene Basile, Jarrett Dutra
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Basile, I. and J. Dutra (2019), “Blended Finance Funds and Facilities: 2018 Survey Results”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 59, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/806991a2-en.
