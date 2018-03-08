Skip to main content
Automation, skills use and training

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2e2f4eea-en
Ljubica Nedelkoska, Glenda Quintini
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Nedelkoska, L. and G. Quintini (2018), “Automation, skills use and training”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 202, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2e2f4eea-en.
