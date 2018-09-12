Skip to main content
Assessing the Effectiveness of Environmental Provisions in Regional Trade Agreements

An Empirical Analysis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5ffc615c-en
Authors
Inmaculada Martínez-Zarzoso
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Martínez-Zarzoso, I. (2018), “Assessing the Effectiveness of Environmental Provisions in Regional Trade Agreements: An Empirical Analysis”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2018/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5ffc615c-en.
