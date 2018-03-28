Skip to main content
Assessing Implementation of Environmental Provisions in Regional Trade Agreements

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/91aacfea-en
Clive George, Shunta Yamaguchi
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
George, C. and S. Yamaguchi (2018), “Assessing Implementation of Environmental Provisions in Regional Trade Agreements”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2018/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/91aacfea-en.
