A New Measure of Skills Mismatch

Theory and Evidence from the Survey of Adult Skills (PIAAC)
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tpt04lcnt-en
Authors
Michele Pellizzari, Anne Fichen
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Pellizzari, M. and A. Fichen (2013), “A New Measure of Skills Mismatch: Theory and Evidence from the Survey of Adult Skills (PIAAC)”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 153, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tpt04lcnt-en.
