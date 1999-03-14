Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

14th International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics

Which Changes for Transport in the Next Century?
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264180802-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (2000), 14th International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics: Which Changes for Transport in the Next Century?, International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264180802-en.
Go to top