14th International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics

Will the next century see the private sector become more involved in decisions regarding the construction and funding of infrastructure? Which technologies will dominate the transport market? Where will new markets emerge? Will transport still have a social role to play? What safeguards will there be for the environment? Will there still be a role even for the authorities?

The list of the questions that transport will pose in the next century is certainly both long and diverse, reflecting as it does the problems now confronting the sector. The aim of the 14th Symposium was to take an initial look at what the future might hold by means of 13 introductory reports -- drafted by rapporteurs from 11 different countries -- and a debate between leading experts in the transport field.

This publication goes over the introductory reports and faithfully reflects the substance of the Symposium discussions. By considering the shape of things to come, this review defines the challenges awaiting all those concerned with transport and the solutions open to them.