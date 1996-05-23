Skip to main content
Transport: New Problems, New Solutions

Thirteenth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Luxembourg, 9-11 May 1995
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107607-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1996), Transport: New Problems, New Solutions: Thirteenth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Luxembourg, 9-11 May 1995, International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107607-en.
