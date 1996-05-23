This publication comprises the twenty introductory reports written by specialists for the Symposium and a full summary of discussions of the Thirteenth International Symposium on theory and practice in transport economics held in Luxembourg, 9-11 May 1995. The conference focused on new problems and solutions in transport.
Transport: New Problems, New Solutions
Thirteenth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Luxembourg, 9-11 May 1995
Report
International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics
Abstract
