Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

50 Years of Transport Research

Experience Gained and Major Challenges ahead.16th International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Budapest, 29-31 October 2003
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282103494-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (2005), 50 Years of Transport Research: Experience Gained and Major Challenges ahead.16th International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Budapest, 29-31 October 2003, International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282103494-en.
Go to top