These proceedings of the 16th International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics sketch a broad overview of transport economics research since the inception of the ECMT in 1953 and map out the directions for future work. The 22 papers presented cover such topics as transport infrastructure's contribution to economic growth, modal split, competition in the transport sector, the need for a supra-national regulatory authority, charging systems, and environmental sustainability.
50 Years of Transport Research
Experience Gained and Major Challenges ahead.16th International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Budapest, 29-31 October 2003
Report
International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics
Abstract
