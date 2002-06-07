Key Issues for Transport beyond 2000

A clear dichotomy exists between an European economy centred on international trade and the environmental damage to which this focus gives rise. There is a need for a novel approach based on a shift away from the goal of ever-faster travel and ever-greater time savings, and the adoption of a different concept of accessibility. Will the 2000s see the emergence of a new way of thinking?



These and other topical issues were the subject of the ECMT’s 15th International Symposium. Are we likely to see a decoupling of economic growth from transport growth? In designing future transport systems, will the pendulum swing away from the criterion of efficiency towards greater concern for equity and the environment ?



This book reproduces the 17 introductory reports presented at the Symposium, together with a summary of the discussions on the three main topics: scenarios and forecasts; transforming structures and trends in technology; peripherality and pan-European integration. It highlights the key ideas to emerge from the final Round Table on "Efficiency, Equity and the Environment in Transport: Experience and Prospects", reviews the issues facing the transport sector in the coming years and sets out policy recommendations for meeting the challenges of the 2000s.