This book presents the proceedings of the Twelfth International Symposium on theory and practice in transport economics held in Lisbon in 1992. The conference focused on transport growth.
Transport Growth in Question
Twelfth International Symposium on theory and practice in transport economics, Lisboa, 1992
Report
International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
This book presents the proceedings of the Twelfth International Symposium on theory and practice in transport economics held in Lisbon in 1992. The conference focused on transport growth.
In the same series
-
18 August 2005
-
7 June 2002
-
11 February 2000
-
23 May 1996
-
31 October 1989
-
Report2 January 1983
-
2 January 1980
-
2 January 1978
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024