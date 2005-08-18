Skip to main content
Transport is for People

Ninth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Madrid, 2nd-4th November 1982. Introductory reports and summary of the discussion
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107324-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics

English
français

ECMT (1983), Transport is for People: Ninth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Madrid, 2nd-4th November 1982. Introductory reports and summary of the discussion, International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107324-en.
