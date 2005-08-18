Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Resources for Tomorrow's Transport

Eleventh International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Brussels, 12th-14th September 1988. Introductory reports and summary of discussions
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107348-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1989), Resources for Tomorrow's Transport: Eleventh International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Brussels, 12th-14th September 1988. Introductory reports and summary of discussions, International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107348-en.
Go to top