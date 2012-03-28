Skip to main content
Water Governance in Latin America and the Caribbean

A Multi-Level Approach
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9crzqk3ttj-en
Authors
Aziza Akhmouch
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Akhmouch, A. (2012), “Water Governance in Latin America and the Caribbean: A Multi-Level Approach”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2012/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9crzqk3ttj-en.
