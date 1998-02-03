Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Wage Determination in the Public Sector

A France/Italy Comparison No. 21
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264162365-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Public Management Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (1998), Wage Determination in the Public Sector: A France/Italy Comparison No. 21, Public Management Occasional Papers, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264162365-en.
Go to top