Contracting out government services is one of the principal market-type mechanisms applied in OECD Member countries. Its use is increasing in virtually all Member countries as the evidence mounts that contracting out can lead to efficiency gains while maintaining or increasing service quality levels.
How can governments make the most of contracting out ? What lessons can be learned from past experiences ? This report presents the OECD Best Practice Guidelines for Contracting Out Government Services and accompanying case studies.
