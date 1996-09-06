This report assesses the impact of pay reforms on pay dispersion in the public service. To do so, it draws on recent experiences in Australia, Sweden andthe United Kingdom.
Pay Reform in the Public Service
Initial Impact on Pay Dispersion in Australia, Sweden and the United Kingdom No. 10
Report
Public Management Occasional Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 February 1998
-
19 January 1998
-
Report7 January 1998
-
9 September 1997
-
Report16 October 1996
-
Report19 October 1994
-
1 July 1994
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
-
20 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024