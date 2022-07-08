Skip to main content
Using Artificial Intelligence in the workplace

What are the main ethical risks?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/840a2d9f-en
Authors
Angelica Salvi del Pero, Peter Wyckoff, Ann Vourc'h
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Salvi del Pero, A., P. Wyckoff and A. Vourc'h (2022), “Using Artificial Intelligence in the workplace: What are the main ethical risks?”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 273, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/840a2d9f-en.
