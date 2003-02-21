This publication presents the most up-to-date statistics on transport markets in Europe, together with charts highlighting the major trends. Published earlier than comparable studies, this report provides the reader with first-hand figures on key transport trends. It analyses the transport situation in the Western and Eastern European countries, as well as the Baltic States and the CIS.
Trends in the Transport Sector 2003
Report
Trends in the Transport Sector
Abstract
