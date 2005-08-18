Skip to main content
Transport in the 1980-1990 decade

Fifth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Athens, 22-25 October 1973. Volume 2 Summary of the discussion
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107584-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1974), Transport in the 1980-1990 decade: Fifth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Athens, 22-25 October 1973. Volume 2 Summary of the discussion, International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107584-en.
