Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Transport in the 1980-1990 decade

Fifth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Athens, 22-25 October 1973. Volume 1 Introductory Reports
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107560-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1974), Transport in the 1980-1990 decade: Fifth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Athens, 22-25 October 1973. Volume 1 Introductory Reports, International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107560-en.
Go to top