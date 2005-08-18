Skip to main content
Transport and the Economic Situation

Sixth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Madrid, 22nd-25th September 1975. Introductory Reports and Summary of the Discussion
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107263-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics

ECMT (1976), Transport and the Economic Situation: Sixth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Madrid, 22nd-25th September 1975. Introductory Reports and Summary of the Discussion, International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107263-en.
