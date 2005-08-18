This proceedings of the Sixth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, held in Madrid on 22-25 September 1975 focuses on transport and the economic situation and includes paper son human factors and transport, raw material resources and transport, and land use and transport,
Transport and the Economic Situation
Sixth International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics, Madrid, 22nd-25th September 1975. Introductory Reports and Summary of the Discussion
Report
International Symposium on Theory and Practice in Transport Economics
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 August 2005
-
7 June 2002
-
11 February 2000
-
23 May 1996
-
Report8 January 1993
-
31 October 1989
-
Report2 January 1983
-
2 January 1980
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024