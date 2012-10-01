Transnational organised crime (TOC) refers to a fluid and diversified industry that engages in illicit activities ranging from drug and human trafficking to drug smuggling, piracy and money laundering. Although it may affect strong states, conflict-affected and fragile states are especially vulnerable to the dynamics of TOC and may provide more favourable conditions for its development. The implications for those states are many and serious. This paper outlines the ways in which TOC has evolved in recent years and how policy might be adapted to take account of this evolution. It emphasises that TOC today is less a matter of organised cartels established in producer or end-user states, but increasingly characterised by fluid, opportunistic networks that may for example specialise in transport and logistics. The paper recommends tackling the problem through a comprehensive approach that considers TOC as but one element within a greater complex of cause and effect. This would entail a re-evaluation of many current assumptions about TOC and a reformulation of current policies.
Transnational Organised Crime and Fragile States
Working paper
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 April 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
22 December 2023
-
5 June 2023
-
5 May 2023
-
Working paper5 December 2022
-
-
31 July 2022
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
1 May 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
Policy paper23 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
22 December 2023