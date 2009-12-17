Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tools for Regulatory Quality and Financial Sector Regulation

A Cross-Country Perspective
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/218772641848
Authors
Julia Black, Stephane Jacobzone
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Black, J. and S. Jacobzone (2009), “Tools for Regulatory Quality and Financial Sector Regulation: A Cross-Country Perspective”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/218772641848.
Go to top