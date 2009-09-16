Skip to main content
The Welfare Effects of Social Mobility

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/221272634852
Authors
Justina A.V. Fischer
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Fischer, J. (2009), “The Welfare Effects of Social Mobility”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 93, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/221272634852.
