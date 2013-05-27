Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Role of Incentives in Co-operation Failures

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46bj4t4nxs-en
Authors
David Bartolini
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bartolini, D. (2013), “The Role of Incentives in Co-operation Failures”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46bj4t4nxs-en.
Go to top