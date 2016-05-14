Skip to main content
The Risk of Automation for Jobs in OECD Countries

A Comparative Analysis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz9h56dvq7-en
Authors
Melanie Arntz, Terry Gregory, Ulrich Zierahn
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Arntz, M., T. Gregory and U. Zierahn (2016), “The Risk of Automation for Jobs in OECD Countries: A Comparative Analysis”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 189, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz9h56dvq7-en.
