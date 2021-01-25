Skip to main content
The impact of Artificial Intelligence on the labour market

What do we know so far?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/7c895724-en
Authors
Marguerita Lane, Anne Saint-Martin
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Lane, M. and A. Saint-Martin (2021), “The impact of Artificial Intelligence on the labour market: What do we know so far?”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 256, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7c895724-en.
