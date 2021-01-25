This literature review takes stock of what is known about the impact of artificial intelligence on the labour market, including the impact on employment and wages, how AI will transform jobs and skill needs, and the impact on the work environment. The purpose is to identify gaps in the evidence base and inform future OECD research on AI and the labour market.
The impact of Artificial Intelligence on the labour market
What do we know so far?
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
