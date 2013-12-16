Skip to main content
The Effectiveness of Port-City Policies

A Comparative Approach
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3ttg8zn1zt-en
Authors
Olaf Merk, Thai-Thanh Dang
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Merk, O. and T. Dang (2013), “The Effectiveness of Port-City Policies: A Comparative Approach”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3ttg8zn1zt-en.
