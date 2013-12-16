The relation between ports and their cities have evolved: it is no longer evident that well-functioning ports have automatically a net positive impact on the port-city. There are various trajectories and many ports and port-cities attempt to stimulate port-city development by a range of public policies. Yet, little is known about effectiveness of policies to promote performance of ports and port-cities. This paper aims at filling this gap, by assessing the effectiveness of port-city policies, within various policy areas including port development, port-city economic development, transportation, environment, research and development, spatial development and communication. This is done via a principal component analysis (PCA), based on a database constructed for the purpose of this paper with outcome variables and scores of policies for a set of 27 large world port-cities, that makes it possible to identify policies that are associated with effective policy outcomes and show patterns of related policy outcomes and policies.
The Effectiveness of Port-City Policies
A Comparative Approach
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 October 2020
-
Working paper19 October 2020
-
23 September 2020
-
Working paper8 June 2020
-
Working paper15 April 2020
-
Working paper12 February 2020
-
Working paper13 January 2020
-
Working paper17 December 2019
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
-
19 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
9 April 2024