The economic benefits of improving transport accessibility for all are rarely taken into account when making decisions about investment and regulations. While costs are often known, benefits such as greater access to services, jobs and tourism are unknown or even undefined. This report reviews economic theory and practical case studies to set out the basis for the development of a common framework empowering decision-makers to value the impacts of greater accessibility for mobility-impaired, encumbered and ultimately all passengers
The Economic Benefits of Improved Accessibility to Transport Systems
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
18 December 2023
-
11 September 2023
-
23 June 2023
-
28 February 2023
-
19 December 2022
-
1 September 2022
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024