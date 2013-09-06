This report provides a synthesis of main findings from the OECD Port-Cities Programme, created in 2010 in order to assess the impact of ports on their cities and provide policy recommendations to increase the positive impacts of ports on their cities.
The Competitiveness of Global Port-Cities: Synthesis Report
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 October 2020
-
Working paper19 October 2020
-
23 September 2020
-
Working paper8 June 2020
-
Working paper15 April 2020
-
Working paper12 February 2020
-
Working paper13 January 2020
-
Working paper17 December 2019
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
Working paper9 April 2024
-
Working paper4 March 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
-
20 July 2023