The policy brief argues that as donations are flowing into Ukraine to support its recovery, the country’s plan for infrastructure reconstruction needs to ensure that resources are spent efficiently by addressing priorities and focusing on affordability. The approach requires a masterplan that articulates clear objectives, in line with the State’s ambitions in strategic areas such as digitalisation and decarbonisation, and consistent with Ukraine’s future accession path to the European Union, with a list of reconstruction projects. In this context, devising strategies that minimise the risk of procurement failures will be a policy priority.
The architecture of infrastructure recovery in Ukraine
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Abstract
